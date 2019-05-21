Comesa deal to entrench agro-inputs technology across member countries

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has launched a partnership with global technology firm mPedigree to expand the agro-inputs protection technology into the whole of the Comesa region.

For Kenya, where the technology is already active and securing agro-inputs like seeds and fertiliser, this new partnership promises a deeper penetration into the country’s supply chains and access to new ecosystem support.

The move makes Comesa the first regional trading bloc to launch an online seed label verification system in Africa and globally which is made possible by mPedigree’s GoldKeys technology. mPedigree is a global leader in the use of mobile and web technologies in securing products against faking, counterfeiting and diversion.

“The system will assist the region to trade in quality and improved certified seed,” said Selorm Branttie, mPedigree Global Strategy Director.