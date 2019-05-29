Coffee output to hit 50-year low – report

Kenya’s coffee production is set to drop by 13.3 per cent in the 2019/20 production year due to adverse effects of delayed rains and scaling down of crop husbandry by farmers due to low returns.

This amounts to 39,000 tonnes compared to 42,900 tonnes produced in 2017/18 year.

A global report — Global Agricultural Information Network — notes that production will drop to 650,000 bags of 60 kilogrammes each compared to 750,000 bags in the 2018/2019 period.

The report was compiled by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates this lowest production in 50 years.

According to USDA, the sector forecasts a significant drop in coffee production in the marketing year -2019/2020 due to drought, low prices, and the persistent shift of coffee producers to less risky enterprises.

In the last decade coffee farmers have been converting their business into real estate, dairy, macadamia and avocadoes farming. “Indeed, when opportunity presents, farmers are moving to less risky enterprises,” the report said.

The USDA is a department of the United States government that manages various programmes related to food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development and nutrition.

“While demand for Kenya coffee in the world remains steady, with the United States being one of the top export destinations, the future of Kenya’s coffee production is uncertain,” the report notes adding ,“the coffee sub-sector reforms are falling short.”

Coffee Subsector Implementation Committee appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016 has been tasked to roll out reforms that should push production to more than 300,000 tonnes. But, the highest production the sector has ever achieved is 128,926 tonnes in 1987/88 production year. Since then production has dropped to below 50,000 tonnes.