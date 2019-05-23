Co-op Bank first quarter profit up 6pc

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Co-operative Bank Group has posted a net profit of Sh3.6 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and earmarked Sh15.2 billion to be disbursed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The profit during the period under review grew by 5.9 per cent from Sh3.4 billion reported in the first quarter of last year on account of increased investment into government securities and non-interest income.

Group Chief executive officer, Gideon Muriuki (pictured), said to date the institution has disbursed Sh3.2 billion under the MSME programme.These include 24,167 mobile unsecured business e-loans and 450 supply-chain loans disbursed during the period under review alone.

Packages launched

He said more than 26,800 customers have so far taken up the MSME packages launched in 2018, while 1,600 have been trained on business management and planning.

Speaking yesterday during an investors briefing in Nairobi, Muriuki said the group’s gross profits rose by four per cent to Sh5.1 billion compared to Sh4.9 billion in the quarter ended March, 2018. He said the bank will continue to leverage the “Soaring Eagle” Transformation Agenda that has re-tooled and equipped the business with added competitive edge.

According to the financial results, the group’s interest income from government securities rose by 39.6 per cent from Sh2 billion to Sh2.8 billion while the total non-interest income increased by 19.1 per cent from Sh3.5 billion to Sh4.2 billion.

Total operating income grew by 1.7 per cent from Sh10.9 billion to Sh11.1 billion, while the total operating expenditure declined by 1.2 per cent from Sh6.1 billion to Sh6 billion as a result of prudent cost management strategy and enhanced efficiency.

Total assets grew by Sh27.9 billion to Sh425.7 billion compared to Sh397.8 billion in the same period last year.

Net loans and advances book remained relatively stable at Sh251.6 billion during the period under review while customers’ deposits grew by 7.4 per cent from Sh295.9 billion to Sh317.8 billion.