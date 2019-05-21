CMA recovers Sh19m from suspicious KenolKobil shares trade

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has completed the outstanding aspects of the insider trading investigations into the KenolKobil counter and secured an additional Sh19 million of potentially illegal gains.

It said the money was secured through No Contest Settlement Agreements from an additional five traders whose accounts were frozen.

The recovery is in addition to the Sh458 million retrieved in March related to the larger component of the suspicious trades identified through a total of 14 frozen accounts.

“All the recovered funds will be paid into the Investor Compensation Fund,” the regulator said in a statement. It added that upon review of the final investigation findings and recommendations, the board has resolved to initiate enforcement proceedings against one more person by the name Kunal Bid, a Kestrel Capital Stock Broking Agent for possible insider trading in connection with four traders leading to potential illegal capital gains of Sh23.5 million.

Released funds

At the same time, CMA board has released funds amounting to Sh3.8 million belonging to the last trader following a determination that he had not traded using insider information.

“In addition, upon review of the written submissions of Charles Field-Marsham in response to the Notice to Show Cause issued to him and further investigatory findings, the CMA Board has cleared Charles Field-Marsham of potential liability for insider dealing,” the statement added.

It has constituted an ad-hoc board committee comprising four CMA board members and four independent persons to hear and determine allegations in the outstanding notices to show cause on the suspicious trades in KenolKobil shares.

The four independent members are former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Dr Jim McFie, an academic and business leader, Patricia Kiwanuka, President of CFA Society of East Africa and Anne Eriksson, former Country and Senior Regional Partner PWC.