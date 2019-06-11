China ready for talks with Kenya to address trade imbalance

Nairobi, Monday

China is ready to negotiate a trade deal with the six-nation East African Community (EAC) to address Kenya’s complaints about a huge trade imbalance in favour of the Asian economic giant, China’s ambassador to Nairobi told Reuters.

Kenyan officials said the government was not ready to discuss a free trade agreement as it fears a surge of imports from China but that a partial deal might be possible.

Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said Beijing was ready to open trade talks with Kenya via the EAC, which also includes Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, guided by World Trade Organisation rules.

“If we want a new, favourable trade agreement for Kenya, we must consider the whole area. But we are open to this task, this possibility, and we are ready to talk with the EAC,” said Wu.

China has become one of the biggest trading partners for many EA countries but their exports to the world’s second-biggest economy are dwarfed by imports of manufactured goods like electronics and plant equipment.

Farm produce

Kenya imported goods worth $3.67 billion (Sh370.8 billion) from China last year while exporting just Sh11.32 billion of goods there.

Nairobi wants to export more farm products, like avocados, to China. The two nations have completed a protocol opening up frozen avocado exports to China but exports of fresh avocados are still blocked due to biosafety concerns.

“I’m pushing it very hard and maybe it just needs scientific assistance for Kenyan farmers,” said Wu. The Kenyan government has indicated it is not ready for a free trade deal yet, officials said.

“You have got to know when to negotiate and when not to negotiate … When the time is right we have no problem doing that, not only as Kenya but as a region,” said EAC Cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed. -REUTERS