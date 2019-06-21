CBK governor shrugs off shilling fears, says it is a non-issue

Fred Aminga @faminga

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge yesterday said he is not moved by recent claims of weakening performance of the shilling against the US dollar.

Njoroge who was speaking during a press conference on Kenya’s demonetisation process said the market reaction is not related to the performance despite claims by analysts that it could be part of the reasons behind the dip which started last week.

Analysts said apart from demand by firms seeking hard currency to pay dividends to their shareholders’ abroad and the budget, the shilling was reacting to planned removal of the old Sh1,000 note series from circulation in four months to help fight rampant illicit financial flows, money laundering and counterfeiting.

During the launch of the new currency notes last month, Njoroge said the old Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, and Sh500 notes will be phased out slowly but the Sh1,000 series will cease to be a legal tender on October 1.

Capital inflows

“There is more demand for dollars due to capital inflows and outflows. However, there is more demand for dollars as people get out the Sh1,000 notes,” Amana Chief investment officer Reginald Kadzutu says.

Banks quoted the shilling at 101.65/85 per dollar, compared with 101.55/75 by Thursday’s close and at 101.95/102.15 against the dollar on Monday and between 101.80/102 by last Friday’s close, raising these observations. However, Njoroge said the movement it has had over the last few weeks is not an issue but hastened to add that his officials had stepped up market surveillance.

The development comes even after the Kenyan shilling had started firming up against the dollar with commercial banks quoting the shilling at 101.75/95 per dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday’s 101.95/102.15 per dollar and last week’s lows.