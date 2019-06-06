Black money market puzzle for Njoroge in cash mop up

Fred Aminga @faminga

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) faces an uphill task mopping up old Sh1,000 bank notes as criminals eye the black market and unregulated money changing channels to clean dirty cash.

With most avenues of laundering the dirty money closed, regional illegal foreign exchange (Forex) bureaus and informal exchange platforms or back street money changers will witness a surge in transactions, says an expert.

Francis Kamau, a partner at Ernst and Young says most criminals trying to beat the system will target bureaus in countries like South Sudan, Burundi and Somalia to clean illicit cash. Some may do the transactions in the back streets of major towns.

“In countries like South Sudan, most forex bureaus are basically black market. There is also Somalia, the Busia border and Burundi where you can easily turn the shilling into dollars and come back home,” said Kamau.

“These deals must have one leg in Forex bureaus,” Kamau said, adding that CBK is not in control of what is going on in these countries and this could see some cash cleaned in the short-term then injected into the Kenyan banking system.

A Forex trader in Eastleigh said unregulated money transfer bureaus in the area can exchange hundreds of thousands of shillings for US dollars without being questioned on the source of the cash.

“You can go there, exchange your shillings into dollars and take the dollars back to your mattress,” said the trader who did not want to be named.

During the launch of the new currency CBK governor Patrick Njoroge said he had alerted countries in the region to be on the lookout for money launderers.

“We have assessed the grave concern that our large bank notes — particularly the old Sh1,000 — are being used for illicit financial flows in Kenya and also other countries in the region,” he said.

There are concerns that those not willing to state source of their funds can convert illicit cash into digital currencies, an option which some could use to hide millions of shillings in platforms considered safe havens.

They can then transfer cash from one digital wallet to another and even break it down to sizeable chunks, then wire the cash into financial system as proceeds of virtual trading.

Speaking to Business Hub, Blockchain technology enthusiast Jacky Kiruki said people are supposed to use bank accounts, but some platforms which allow peer-to-peer deals can enable people exchange cash in exchange for digital currencies.

“However, it is very risky, and one could lose the cash,” she warned.

Transition period

Kenya Bankers Association already warned Kenyans, banks, agents and retailers to be vigilant during this transition period.

“There may be attempts to launder illicit funds through the banking system during the exercise of replacing the old generation notes with the newly released ones,” said CBA in a statement to media houses.

Unregulated merry go-rounds, Saccos and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) could also be used as conduits to clean ill-gotten cash by disguising the loot as members’ contributions then attempt to bank the money.

Illicit cash can be pumped into CBOs accounts by ‘well-wishers’ who can later withdrawal the money after it is ‘cleaned’. A person with multiple companies — and particularly those who normally deposit huge amounts in hard cash on a daily basis — can also be used to inject dirty money into the banking system.

“For companies which deposit say between Sh100 million and Sh150 million on a daily basis, what will stop them from saying it is part of their normal deposits from opeartions?” said Kamau. This method is said to have been used to clean cash in India when the country demonetised.

Gaming companies will also be on the radar of authorities as low lying fruits for cleaning illicit cash. It is possible to open hundreds of phantom accounts in cahoots with insiders of betting and gaming firms to deposit cash then withdraw the money later as winnings. With things looking down in the real estate sector, it is a likely candidate for cleaning illicit cash. Real estate owners are likely to receive handsome offers for their property from launderers.