Banks set aside cheap loans for cash-strapped small traders

Zachary Ochuodho @Zachuodho

Micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs) sector yesterday received the much-needed shot in the arm after five banks teamed up to launch a mobile loan which will revolutionise lending to the enterprises.

Branded Stawi, the product will avail cheap loans to MSMEs that have been locked out of the credit market following the introduction of interest rates caps in August 2016 as lenders deemed the ventures too risky due to their informal nature and lack of security for loans.

“Until now, lending to MSMEs has been constrained by the lack of reliable information to assess their creditworthiness. The innovation in this product is the use of all data on customer transactions to fill this gap. In that sense it is revolutionary,” said Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge during the launch at Nairobi Gikomba’s Market, a location chosen to signify that banks are now more that willing to do business with sector players.

Amid accusations of denying MSMEs loans, bankers argued Parliament had not factored the risk small enterprises pose thus credit growth to the private sector declined considerably to 1.7 per cent within 12 months the caps were introduced compared to a growth of 24 per cent the previous year.

Pilot stage

Currently under the pilot stage, Stawi will be initially managed by five banks — Commercial Bank of Africa Limited, Cooperative Bank of Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, KCB Bank (Kenya) Limited and NIC Group Plc — targets 3,500 businesses.

These five financial institutions boast of a combined core capital of Sh1.795 trillion and Sh904.8 billion loan book.

Njoroge said the cooperation between the five banks will allow them to reach out to a growing number of small enterprises, promoting job creation and income generation, with a multiplier effect on the economy.

The banks will offer unsecured loans of between Sh30,000 and Sh250,000 with a repayment period of between one and 12 months and attracting an interest rate of nine per cent, which is lower than the prevailing 13 per cent.

Customers will be scored and advised of their credit limit. Additionally, they are eligible for a top-up functionality once 80 percent of the loan borrowed has been repaid or track record of three months’ repayment.

The second roll-out will be to 10,000 traders, who will be registered by Stawi agents and will be involved in the second round of tests for the app.

Availing cheap loans through a mobile app will open up more employment opportunities in MSMEs, which currently employ 14.9 million Kenyans and contribute between 20 and 25 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product.

Economic climate

“Small and mid-size enterprises are the lifeblood of any economy, but many have struggled to secure the necessary financing to continue operations in the current economic climate,” said Njoroge.

“We are excited to work with the five banks to minimise the complexity of developing new and more accessible loan offerings as they bring much-needed capital to this underserved yet vital segment of the market,”he added.