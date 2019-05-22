ARM Cement Kenyan assets sold for Sh5b

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

National Cement Company Ltd, manufacturers of Simba Cement, has clinched the deal to buy ARM Cement’s assets for Sh5.1 billion, its administrator said yesterday.

The deal, now awaiting regulatory approval will ensure the subsidiary company of the Devki Group owned by business mogul Narendra Raval (pictured), acquire all ARM Cement’s Kenyan assets.

“The transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent including receipt of requisite regulatory approvals,” the administrators said in a statement.

Shares suspended

ARM Cement was placed under administration on August 17, 2018 and its shares suspended from trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange from August 20, after it failed to meet its obligation to creditors. The company owed its creditors, including local commercial banks, over $190 million (Sh19.2 billion).

Muniu Thoithi and George Weru of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd (“PwC”) were appointed as joint administrators of the company with the objective of the administration, including maintaining the company as a going concern or achieving a better outcome for the creditors than would be the case if the company were liquidated without first being placed under administration.

ARM Cement and its subsidiaries currently have operations in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. It also has some interests, in the form of unexploited mineral deposits, in South Africa.

Principal activities

Principal activities of the company and its subsidiaries include manufacture and distribution of cement; mining and processing of industrial minerals and chemicals; trading in other building products and sale of fertiliser.