A typical first-home buyer checklist.

Gitonga Muriithi

If you plan to buy a home, you are probably going through a range of emotions: excitement, happiness, hesitation and maybe just a little fear. Here is a checklist that can help you do it right.

1. Pick a location

Factors like price, infrastructure, proximity to amenities and social services and even value of land and appreciation rates are determined by location. As such, it is not a decision that you should make lightly. Are you interested in developed areas which have attractive features? If so, you may have to cough up more money.

2. Pick a developer

Do your homework before settling on a developer. Pick one who is trustworthy and who has a proven track record. Above all, verify any information you get from them independently.

3. Identify your must-have features

Have a broad idea of what you want, for example, the size, layout and number of bedrooms. Does the development have any special features like playgrounds, elevators, SQs or assigned parking slots?

The features could be what differentiates one development from another, so make sure you are getting value for your money.

4. Agree on a payment plan

Usually, there are a variety of options for different financial situations and as a buyer. The most common ones are cash, instalments, loans and mortgages. Work with your developer to create a payment plan that you both like.

5. Review the sales agreement

Having agreed on a plan, the developer will probably give you a document that outlines the sales terms. Before signing it run it through your legal representative.

6. Get your finances in order

Make sure all your ducks are in a row. You do not want to be the person who signed a sales agreement and remitted all the initial fees and then failed to keep up with your instalments. If you were going to pay cash, do you need to liquidate some assets? Has your loan or mortgage been approved? Ensure that this is all taken care of early enough. The writer is the head of sales and marketing at Centum Real Estate