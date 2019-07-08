Del Monte invests Sh580m in new facility, creates 200 jobs

Njambi Wanjiku @NjambiCiiku

Fruits juice maker Del Monte Kenya has invested Sh580 million in a new fresh fruit packing facility with a processing capacity of 60 tonnes of fresh fruits per year.

Managing Director Stergios Gkaliamoutsas said the new facility expected to be completed next month to expand production of avocado, pineapple, mango and passion fruit juices will create 200 new jobs and boost the economies of Murang’a and Kiambu counties.

“Del Monte Kenya plans to source fruit from local and regional growers in Murang’a and Kiambu counties, we will prepare and package the products from the new Del Monte facility for both local and international markets,” he said. The plant is being constructed within Del Monte Kenya’s plantation in Murang’a.