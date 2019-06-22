How to survive a toxic work environment

Francis Muli @PeopleDailyKe

Experts say if going to work makes you feel stressed or depressed—especially to the point of having suicidal thoughts—and/or you experience loss of focus, decreased confidence and body aches, then you are likely working in a bad environment.

Toxic work environment entails poor working environment, bad leadership and unfair colleagues. Here are some of the things experts say and tips they give on how to cope with working in different types of toxic work environments until you can finally give your one month’s notice.

Paul Mwai, the lead software engineer at Lil MwaE Techworld, a local software development company, says no one is too less to work in a toxic environment, as all deserve better, if not best.

“It should not be a question of how to survive but a question of how long will one endure working in a toxic environment. I always say that the best way to cope with this, is to develop an exit strategy,” he adds.

Working in a toxic environment, he says, is bound to have adverse effects on one’s mental, social and physical aspects of life and there is no better paying job that can guarantee all that.

“So, quit, and quit well, with a plan. The negative energy at workplace will become the number one cause of your non-performance, however good you are at your job,” Mwai adds.

Deb Falzoi founder of Dignity Together, a Massachusetts-based organisation that provides coping services and resources for workplace bullying targets and for managers to learn how to lead without bullying, says the most effective cure is to “get out of the toxic situation sooner rather than later.”

“A toxic environment keeps people in a fight or flight mindset—the constant pump of cortisol, testosterone, and norepinephrine generates physical, emotional, and mental stress,” Cheri Torres, an Asheville, North Carolina-based business leadership coach and author is quoted as saying by Monster.com, a global employment website. However, some people may never have the luxury to quit due to personal financial issues.

This is the time employees in such a situation should learn to cope with the job environment, as they look for alternatives. In such instances, you should reduce your encounters with energy-suckers if you can, and try being closer with employees who are more positive and productive.

Professionals advise that you keep a tidy, pleasant workspace, to give yourself a sense of control of your work. Mwai also advises that such instances should be used as learning experiences for future career advances. “My previous job was extremely toxic and this led me to one important life lesson; always learn how not to manage an organisation by observing the activities in a toxic work environment.

The lessons are of immeasurable value in your future endeavours,” he adds. The other way is to avoid being toxic yourself, and avoid any encounter that will prove toxic to your colleagues. Just like the government’s famous security quote, “It always starts with you”.

“Do not become a statistic of destructive gossip, conniving politics, tearing others down, passive aggressive leadership and abundant negativity,” adds Mwai. Some toxic work environments cannot be fixed, but finding a positive way to wade through is what determines your well-being and performance, until you get an exit plan.