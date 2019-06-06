Government partners with World Bank to steer innovation locally.

Lewis Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

In a partnership with the World Bank, the government will promote local innovation and productivity through a six-year project dubbed Kenya Industry and Entrepreneurship Project (KIEP) at a cost of Sh5 billion.

The project, launched on Tuesday in Nairobi, will focus on strengthening innovation accelerators and other enablers through capacity building and will not offer credit to individual small and micro enterprises as is the norm with such ventures.

KIEP will promote innovation in chosen sectors of the economy and will be implemented through selected private sector firms. It will improve innovation survival rate by strengthening innovators’ support systems and linking them up.

It will run from 2019 to 2024 and is funded via a concessional loan from the World Bank. The loan has a five-year grace period after which it will attract an interest of two per cent per annum.