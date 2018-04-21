Why you should have mobile app

Maya Hayakawa

Mobile business applications have grown in popularity due to their efficiency, cutting across various sectors such as health, beauty, banking, restaurant and even agriculture.

If we take a look at the numbers, it is clear there is a huge market small businesses can tap into if they integrate some form of mobile technology into their business models.

According to Communications Authority of Kenya report for the first quarter of the financial year 2017/2018, there are currently 41 million mobile subscriptions in the country.

Data/internet subscriptions in Kenya stood at 30.89 million, of which 99 per cent are on mobile. However there are still a number of small business owners who think developing and having an app is unnecessary expensive investment.

This is far from the truth, as investing in a mobile application can actually help a small business engage and grow their customer base, drive sales, improve their reputation in the market and ultimately, improve their bottom line.

While it might cost you a lot to develop the app, in the long run, the benefits by far outweigh the initial cost of investment, and here is why.

INCREASES VISIBILITY

You want your business to be seen and heard, and stuck into the minds of your consumers all day if possible. Statistics show that the average will spend more than two hours a day on their mobile device.

A Facebook survey estimates that Kenyans on average will spend six hours a day surfing the web on their mobile phone devices. Your app would constantly be on a user’s smartphone, instantly increasing presence and visibility without you having to spend a dime on advertising.

With the app being so easily accessible, and with good content and a pleasurable experience, chances are high users will come across your products and brands.

ADDS A COMPETITIVE EDGE

You might think that a website, Facebook page and twitter page may be enough to market yourself and gain traffic….but you can gain more through mobile applications.

In general, people tend to prefer apps over mobile websites. It is estimated that people spend 87 per cent of their time on mobile devices on apps.

Further, comScore – an American media measurement and analytics company –reports that among the top 1,000 apps and mobile websites, apps have an audience that is 2.5 times as big and growing twice as fast.

If you are consistent and effective in promoting your business app, it will be relatively easy to maintain a competitive advantage within your industry.

If you want to maintain this competitive edge, however, remember that you need to differentiate yourself from other similar business apps and give the customer a unique user experience that beats all others.

HELPS INCREASE SALES

Today’s world is all about convenience. With our busy schedules, we all appreciate anything that could make our lives easier, and gets the job done in the fastest time possible.

It is for this reason that applications are so popular. Take a restaurant business for example. Instead of having to waste time commuting through Nairobi traffic, which oftentimes can be a complete nightmare, then having to sit at a restaurant, order food and wait for it to be cooked and served…you now have the option of simply ordering online.

It is quick, easy, and it frees more time for you to attend to other pressing matters. According to the National Restaurant Association (NRA), a restaurant industry business association in the United States, 70 per cent of all restaurant traffic will be online by 2020.

Now this shows you almost will have no choice but to adopt technology. Mobile apps also offer great convenience for the end user, saving your business time, effort and money.

You can also use push notifications to market your products further and boost revenues. Sending your users information about offers on products during off-peak offers could also help your business improve its bottom line.

IT IS ENGAGING

Mobile applications are engaging and interactive in their very nature. Your business app will give you greater opportunities to interact with your customers in real time.

Whether you are looking to push for a promotion, or simply want an opinion poll, a mobile app keeps you directly connected to you customers. Customer is King.

For any business to be successful, customers need to feel valued and heard, and therefore must be given the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Mobile apps give customers the freedom to express their reviews, suggestions, or even complaints about your products. This is useful and valuable information for you to be able to reinvent yourself, and business so as to stay on top of the game.

PROVIDES BUSINESS ANALYTICS

One of the biggest advantage of technology is that it simplifies the process of collecting data. Your mobile app can help you track downloads, user engagement, and the products that are most popular among your clients.

This is all useful information that could help you determine how to develop products that are more customers centered.

The problem of marketing and advertising on websites, billboards, newspapers or TV is that you cannot be 100 per cent sure if you are reaching your target market. Mobile apps allow you to directly reach your customers and easily have their attention.