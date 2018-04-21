Strategies to keep your construction project on budget

Whether you are renovating a home or building from scratch, cutting back on cost is always on the agenda in any construction project, especially if you are working on a tight budget.

There are many expensive components in construction depending on the type of structure you want to put up, top being the cost of building materials, design and labour.

Nonetheless, with technology there is hope and this has proved to be the saving grace for Kenyans with ambition to own homes, commercial apartments or buildings.

PD Wikendi sought ways to help you cut cost of construction materials and by extension reduce the overall cost of building.

Adopt precast technology

Kenya is undergoing rapid urbanisation, creating a huge demand for affordable housing segment which cannot be met through conventional construction hence the modernisation of construction industry.

Therefore, the benefit of adopting precast technology cannot be understated. It is very versatile, affordable and equally suitable for all types of construction.

Advantages in adopting this technology are structural stability, speedy and quality construction, flexibility, wastage control and less manpower requirement.

Precast is a modular building system based on ready-made, factory-manufactured components and intelligent connections which are installed. With precast, you can save up to 15 per cent in construction cost.

Online marketplace

Ejenzi Africa Ltd, for instance, is an online marketplace that specifically deals with building and construction materials and services. The online platform is like the Jumia equivalent only that it deals in construction materials, having partnered with manufacturing companies.

Business development and marketing director Ken Anam told PD that the platform has a wide range of materials at competitive rates.

“We have negotiated directly with manufacturers and have accounts with them which makes it possible for clients to realise savings of between five and eight per cent, depending on the product and this turns out to be a huge saving when building,” he said.

The firm is among the 27 most ingenious digital platforms in Africa according to iHub. Here, vendors registered on the platform list, add, manage and track their inventory through their vendor accounts. Buyers, on the other hand, are able to choose from the various options available on www.ejenzi.co.ke, make orders and pay securely online.

The orders are delivered to the buyers’ preferred locations within three days. Anam said the company manages the platform in an efficient way making sure that orders are processed and delivered on time and vendors are paid for their goods.

Cost of materials

Perhaps one of the important features on Ejenzi site is that it offers the convenience of looking up products of different manufacturers and suppliers and doing a comparison on quality and price without having to physically go to hardware’.

This, he added, saves time and is very convenient. For some products that a client may require samples, we organise for samples to be delivered to the client.

Transportation

While buying materials can be expensive, transporting can also eat into your budget and Ejenzi has worked with its partners who deliver products on site, making it hustle free.

These deliveries can be tracked online and clients can follow through to see where about their products have reached.

Payment methods

Payments are transferred into Ejenzi, making it attractive even for Kenyans in the diaspora who want to make purchases without having to worry about being conned by contractors or relatives. – seth Onyango