China pledges support for Uhuru’s ‘Big Four’ plan

China has pledged continued co-operation with Kenya to achieve President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” development agenda. The Asian giant will increase investments in the country by building economic zones and industrial parks with specific focus on food security, universal health coverage, affordable housing and manufacturing.

Speaking at the opening of a forum of the “Big Four” agenda, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Liu Xianfa emphasised on the continued support of the country to the development of Kenya. Kenya is a long standing partner of China, and it is our hope that the two countries shall continue to work closely to help achieve the agenda for economic development by the Jubilee government.

“We are committed towards according any necessary support to Kenya on this great plan”, said Xianfa. Under the economic plan, China seeks to leverage particularly on manufacturing, where Kenya plans to raise its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to at least 15 per cent.

China hopes to boost the sector further by pushing among others, construction of a mega port-railway industrial economic corridor. Trade relations between China and Kenya has soared over the last five years with Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicating that value of imports from China last year reached Sh390 billion compared to Sh167.2 billion in 2012.

Bilateral trade is, however, heavily skewed in favour of Beijing with Kenya exporting goods worth Sh10 billion in 2016, according to KNBS. The Asian tiger has an appetite for resources such as titanium and agriculture produce.