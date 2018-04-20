Macadamia traders to sue over export ban

Macadamia traders from Central region have said they will move to High Court to challenge the ban on exportation of unprocessed nuts.

The traders claim that the ban is threatening to cripple the sector despite being a lucrative venture for the farmers to make money.

Speaking during a macadamia farmers meeting on Wednesday, Johnson Kihara, the chairman of Nut Traders Association of Kenya (Nutak) also said they would like section 43 of crops Act to be scrapped, claiming it has created a platform for cartels to exploit farmers thus denying them their rightful benefits.

“We are preparing a petition which we shall take to the High Court next week to seek for the lifting of the ban on exportation of unprocessed nuts” he said.

Kihara said they want liberation of the macadamia markets so they can sell the nuts to any processors and in any form. He claimed that Nut Processors Association of Kenya (Nutpak) of colluding with Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) to exploit them as the former seeks to edge them out so that they can get an opportunity to ‘exploit’ farmers.

Kihara said that in January, AFA said it would set specific dates for macadamia harvesting and no trader was supposed to go to the farms but they later learnt that some processors bought the nuts discretely.

“There is a cartel in the Nutpakwhich is out to exploit farmers and traders but we are not going to let this happen” Kihara alleged. He said the processor has been telling the government that they value add the nut but in actual sense they just dry them and export them in raw form.

Kihara also proposed for the formation of a task force which would look into the matters ailing the sector, which he said could collapse if caution is not taken.