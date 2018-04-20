Loan caps not solution to cheap credit – ex-CBK boss

Zachary Ochuodho and Brenda Kerubo

BANKING: Former Central Bank governor has added his voice over the capping interest rates law, a week after the House Finance Committee rejected a proposal from the regulator to scrap the law capping rates.

Speaking yesterday at the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) Economic Forum, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u said the issuance of loans depends on a host of many issues like the cost of funds and risk premium. “Loans are driven by cost of funds and risk premium,” Ndung’u told the forum.

According to experts’ other costs which also contribute to the cost of credit include legal fees, insurance, government levies, stamp duty, valuation fees, security registration fee and other third-party costs.

“There are other costs associated with loans that may not be within the lender’s purview and therefore have not been factored,” John Kirimi, CEO, Sterling Capital adds.

CBA chief executive Jeremy Ngunze said for the government to achieve it’s Big Four Agenda, there is need to collaborate with the private sector through public-private partnerships.

“Besides financing, the private sector should bring in expertise, innovations and tested models critical for the project’s success,” said Ngunze.

The forum was addressed by senior government officials, representatives from private sector associations and economic analysts who shared their expert views on the aspirations in the strategic initiative. The next event in the CBA Economic Forum series will be held mid-year and will discuss the national budget.