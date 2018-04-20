Take advantage of bourse for financing, DP advises firms

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged private companies to raise money from stock exchange instead of borrowing from financial institutions.

The DP said the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) should ensure more companies get listed at the Bourse. “The NSE should help us support more companies, especially big ones, so that instead of borrowing money they can list and raise capital for their expansion,” said Ruto during the official opening of the seventh Building African Financial Markets (BAFM) Seminar in Nairobi yesterday.

Ruto said the government is supporting growth of the capital markets through incentives and an enabling environment. “One such incentive is the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement which was signed by 44 countries in Kigali, Rwanda last month.

It allows African countries to trade and cushion themselves from foreign aid,” he said. The DP said the government has tapped into the international market for financing, which he termed a deliberate strategy to create affordable capital for the private sector and reduce its cost.

“This week, President Uhuru Kenyatta was at the London Stock Exchange to ensure that the National Oil Corporation is dual listed to raise funds that will help us develop infrastructure for our oil,” he said.

He said that capital markets are major components of transformation, sustainable development, wealth creation and should if tapped into would push the government’s Big Four priority areas of food security, manufacturing, housing and healthcare.

“Through diversification, innovation and cross listing, we can expand opportunities for financing our growth,” said Ruto. He singled out delivery of Universal Health Coverage, saying the government plans to float bonds to finance the programme and urged the NSE to leverage on it.

“A significant portion of proceeds from future issuance of Government infrastructure bond will be earmarked for the health sector.” NSE chairman Samuel Kimani said the bourse was in the process of increasing the number of listed companies in the country. “We will hold talks with relevant stakeholders to come up with ways of ensuring this happens,” said Kimani.