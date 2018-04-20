Fresh produce exports rake in record Sh115b

Fred Aminga @faminga Against the backdrop of a harsh political climate and poor weather, exports of fresh produce earned Kenya Sh115 billion last year to remain among the country’s top Forex earners.

This comes amid growth in the horticulture sector as the volume and value of fresh horticultural exports continued to rise in the last three years.

The performance compares favourably with tea earnings which posted Sh129 billion in 2017 and the tourism sector which tapped Sh120 billion.

Diaspora remittances led the pack of foreign exchange earners with Sh197 billion. The volume of horticultural exports increased by 9.4 per cent in 2016 from 238,700 tonnes in 2015 to 261,200 tonnes.

Flower exports contributed Sh82.24 billion in 2017 up from Sh70.83 billion earned in 2016, representing 11.6 per cent growth on export volume of 159,961 tonnes.

Fruits and vegetables earned Sh9 billion and Sh. 24 billion, on export volumes of 56,945 tonnes and 87,240 tonnes, respectively. Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPC Kenya) chief executive Okesegere Ojepat said cut flower exports still remain the largest earner, contributing more than 70 per cent of the total fresh produce annual Forex.

Speaking yesterday at the official launch of FPC Kenya, which rebranded from Kenya Association of Fruits and Vegetable Exporters, Ojepat also said the local fresh produce sector earned Sh305 billion, a figure which Ojepat believes is higher because most domestic market activities are not captured due to lack of comprehensive data.

“We shall broaden our mandate to focus on the domestic market which has never been well-coordinated, offering us capacity to engage with more stakeholders,” he said.

The plans will boost performance of small scale farmers in the country and deepen traceability of the crops. Enhancing traceability of produce will ensure that even products consumed locally can be tracked from their original farms.

“The fact is that most of the produce destined for export have pre-set requirements without which produce will not leave the country. Those destined for local consumption must follow KS17 58 standard but most farmers hardly adhere to this standard,” said Ojepat.

This standard looks for safety in foods, vegetable and spices. Challenges include lack of sufficient data in the counties making it difficult to trace farmers at the point of their need.

“If we manage to bring together farmers and exporters as a group, freight charges, which cost up to $1.2 (Sh120) per kilogramme, could go down significantly by booking bigger spaces,” said Paul Mwenda, assistant vice chair of FPC.

FPC Kenya represents the interests of member companies which includes family-owned, private and publicly traded businesses as well as local, regional and international companies throughout the fresh produce supply chain.