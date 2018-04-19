Household budgets hit by soaring lifestyle diseases

Fred Aminga @faminga

Healthcare inflation has hit 12 per cent driven mainly by the rising cost of managing lifestyle diseases forcing many households to dig deeper into their pockets even for those with insurance covers.

Rising cases of these non-communicable ailments (NCDs) — diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease — is associated with lack of exercise and poor dietary habits.

Health experts indicate that these diseases are on the rise because most Kenyans do not go for checkups regularly, while others end up being misdiagnosed. Also driving the cost of medicare in the country is the expense of treating critical illness, including cancer, stroke, severe heart attack, coma and paralysis.

Speaking yesterday during a forum on the cost of healthcare in the country Minet chief executive Sammy Muthui said consumers’ love for branded medication and increasingly sophisticated patients who make demands during treatment have also played part in the increase of costs.

Lifestyle-related health risks are among the top five factors expected to drive future claims payouts by insurance firms. NCDs are responsible for more than 55 per cent of deaths and further account for more than 50 per cent of hospital admissions, according to the Ministry of Health.

Eighty two per cent of the deaths are associated with diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. “No discussion about the future of medical costs can be heard without focusing on the rapid spread of NCDs in the country.

This is why we are continually exploring patterns and trends to continue sharing our discoveries on how stakeholders in the health cover and insurance industries can provide the best solutions for employers and employees against the backdrop of growing critical illnesses and a slowed down economy,” said Muthui.

He said there is need for lifetime critical illness covers to cushion people from NCDs. The rising cases of these illnesses has registered deep concerns in the corporate world amid increased absenteeism and dip in production at the workplace as employees undergo treatment.

“Apart from what insurance companies can cover, there is need to quantify some of the non-direct costs of these diseases including, absenteeism, dip in productivity and fundraisersso as to get the real cost,” said Dr Job Mogire chief executive at House of Mastery.

Employers say the illnesses continue to stretch budgets of corporate medical schemes leading to scrapping of benefits.

“Some workers with medical covers find themselves asking for financial assistance after surpassing cover limits following hospital admission for critical illness,” said John Kabui, a human resource practitioner. The conditions, which mostly continue into old age, end up causing significant burden to families.