Tough times present opportunities to strengthen brands

James Ngomeli

Consumer reactions about a brand is like a fire during the good times, it’s a roaring campfire springing heat and light, making everybody happy around it.

During the bad times it’s a flickering candle in the night barely shining. And during the really bad times it is the fire roaring once again consuming or burning everything to the ground. The strongest brands are run by marketers who know how to manage fires.

To achieve revenues needs, many organisations increase or reduce prices to meet the customer’s perceived expectation. Many firms are quick to make assumptions about the customer needs and wants.

They end up losing clients by adding prices and go bankrupt by reducing them. In most cases customers are looking for value addition rather than price adjustments.

Organisations should use tough times to think about the future customer and more so improve their offering. When you re-engineer your brands during tough times you send the correct signals to the market that you are tough and a winner. You also capture new markets that were not well served.

The new brands will serve different market segments while developing different profit models across market segments. This kind of strategy maintains the product presence and visibility which is crucial in the market space. Alternative strategy is to rebrand the organisation.

Most firms emerge stronger after undergoing a rebranding exercise. Many times these programmes are critical in getting buy in from staff and key customers that you are still focused on them. As the company rebrands it is always the right time to employ cost cutting measures.

When a brand is making a comeback it’s important for the brands to develop a new message and a value proposition to the new markets or same market. This calls for a creative integrated communication engagement that will capture the mind and soul of the new markets especially the youth or unserved markets.

Brands that invest in communication during the tough times are able to weather the storms and grow faster than most brands that were quiet in that period. Another opportunity is to focus on the quality of the product as much as possible.

If your product is of good quality and it has a good reputation then you will be able to sell during the hard times. Do not dilute its quality to suit the current hard times. The writer is the Chairman, Chartered Institute of Marketing – East Africa