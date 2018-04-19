KRA delays Titanium’s Sh442m tax refund

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has once again failed to remit to the Australian-owned mining company, Base Titanium an accumulated $4.4 million (Sh441.8 million) tax refund arrears for the last quarter ending March 2018.

According to the latest report released yesterday by Base Titanium general manager external affairs and development Joe Schwarz, the taxman has delayed to offset the remaining refund claims for VAT paid by the company when it was building its plant in Kwale County totalling to around $20.8 million (Sh2.1 billion) since 2013.

“These claims are being processed by KRA, although no refunds were received during the quarter,” said Schwarz. Nevertheless, the company’s production of ilmenite, rutile and zircon reduced by 1.9 million tonnes during the quarter, however, the sales increased comparatively to the quarter ending December last year.

The firm produced 111.6 million tonnes of ilmenite in the quarter ending March as compared to 119.2 million tonnnes produced by the end December while rutile recorded 21.6 million tonnes against 22.8 million tonnes in December. Zircon also decreased marginally to 9.2 million tonnes from 9.6 million tonnes.

The company attributed the reduction to a month-long shutdown of mining and wet concentrator plant in March to give way to the completion of final equipment installation and piping tie-ins for the Kwale Phase 2 (KP2) mine optimisation project.

“This quarter, the focus has been on finalising the KP2 mine optimisation project with commissioning of the expanded wet concentrator plant now underway,” said Schwarz.