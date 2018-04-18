International school eyes Tatu City in move to attract parents

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Crawford Schools, one of South Africa’s leading private schools, is set to open its doors in the up-and-coming Tatu City.

The school, which will be branded Crawford Kenya International College, is the brainchild of Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed ADvTECH, Africa’s largest private education provider which recently acquired Makini group of schools.

Its entry into Kenya will usher in a new era of competition in education and choice for Kenyan parents. Crawford Kenya is set to open in September with a capacity for 1,700 students.

The school will offer the UK/Cambridge Curriculum. School design The school design – which has been nominated for the World Architectural Festival and LEAF awards to take place in Europe later this year – includes a multifunctional indoor sports centre, a swimming pool, outdoor sports fields and tennis and basketball courts.

It will also provide high school boarding facilities. Crawford International Schools Kenya managing director Jenny Coetzee says the school will follow the ethos of academic excellence for which ADvTECH schools and universities throughout the continent are renowned for.

“Our curriculum is based on a progressive educational approach which prepares children for the 21 century and allows for development of the global competencies required of a 21st century students, such as global citizenship, communication skills, entrepreneurial thinking skills, collaboration, and environmental awareness,” she says.