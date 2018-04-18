Lawsuit puts the break on new parking rates at JKIA

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has suspended the plan to hike parking fees at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after the new charges were challenged in court.

A lobby group moved to court on Monday seeking orders to restrain the authority from increasing parking fees by as much as Sh500.

The move by managing trustees of the Nairobi Foundation means the review of parking rates, which was to take effect on April 15, will have to wait a little bit longer.

The petitioners argued that the decision to increase the parking fees for motor vehicles of various categories is exploitative, punitive and oppressive and the public was not involved. While suspending implementation of the charges, KAA said it needed to undertake further consultations.

“We would like to notify the general public that KAA has put on hold the proposed new car parking rates pending further consultations with our airport stakeholders,” it posted on its official Twitter account. In the suspended rates, parking at the drop-off and pick-up zones would have cost Sh100 for under 20 minutes, Sh250 for 20 and 40 minutes, Sh350 for 40 minutes and one hour and Sh500 for those staying for up to two hours.

The Foundation has listed Kenya Airports Parking Service Ltd, which was to handle the process as a respondent to the suit.

Others are KAA, Attorney General and Finance and Transport Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich and James Macharia respectively. Such a move was expected to boost KAA’s revenues (access fees) to the tune of Sh50 million a month. –STEVE UMIDHA