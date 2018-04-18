SBM acquires Chase Bank assets, liabilities

AGREEMENT: The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) Kenya has acquired certain assets and assumed certain deposits with respect to Chase Bank (Kenya) Ltd (In Receivership) (CBLR).

In a joint statement signed by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) yesterday, the two institutions said the signing of the deal concludes the discussions between SBM, KDIC and CBK on the CBLR transaction that was announced on January 5, this year.

“The agreement provides a transfer of 75 per cent of the value of deposits currently under moratorium at CBLR and the transfer of the majority of staff and branches of the existing CBLR operations, 25 per cent of the value of moratorium deposits will remain in CBLR,” the statement said.

“The customary conditions that apply to current and savings accounts, and term deposits, respectively, will apply to these deposits. The interest rates in and above will be aligned with the interest rates as prescribed by law,” the statement said.