Shilling rallies against dollar for second day

FOREX: The shilling yesterday continued to strengthen against the US dollar for the second day running closing at 100.35 up from Monday’s close of 100.6 on account of tight monetary policy.

ABC Corporate Finance and Advisory manager Johnson Nderi said the tight monetary policy is what causes the strengthening of the shilling against the US dollar.

“As long as banks are not lending, monetary policy will remain tight,” said Nderi. He said the shilling has been stable mainly due to the reduction of political risk – a move which has boosted foreign investment inflows into the country.

The hard currency reserves held by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) have also increased to record highs. Cytonn Investments investment analyst Caleb Mugendi, projected that the shilling will range between Sh102 and Sh107 against the dollar this year.

He said with the possible widening of the current account deficit is a point of concern. “We expect the CBK to continue supporting the shilling in the short term through its sufficient reserves of $ 7.1 billion (equivalent to 4.7 months of import cover),” he said.