Plans for low cost housing in high gear

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The Government is set to unveil a roadmap aimed at delivering 1.85 million housing units at cost of Sh2.6 trillion. The plan, to be launched within 90 days, will run for the next five years. According to the Government, the delivery of the targeted housing units will be achieved through the private-public partnership (PPP).

Housing Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the ambitious plan is aimed at meeting the deficit in units as well as meet the annual requirement.

Macharia said the Government has lined up a series of actions that it intends to undertake to assist the private sector deliver the affordable housing units within the specified period.

Key actions it plans to undertake include provision of infrastructure where the government will spend 10 per cent of estimated programme capital expenditure and amend 34 critical regulations that are identified as critical enablers to make housing affordable.

Some of the legislation to be reviewed include the Housing Bill, Built Environment Bill and Building Code, Landlord and Tenant Bill, amendment to the National Construction Authority Act and amendment of Urban Areas and Cities Act.

“As we work to enact enabling and progressive legislation as well as support increased efficiencies in the sector, it is our hope that you will work together with us to develop affordable housing projects on a massive scale,” said Macharia adding that construction of the housing will also include mix-use developments, where those functions are physically and functionally integrated and that provide pedestrian connections.

Mixed-use development is a type of urban development that blends residential, commercial, cultural, institutional or entertainment uses. He said the PPP framework will also be reviewed to fast-track process contracting.

“Production of housing units in Kenya is currently at 50,000 units annually, well below the target of 250,000, culminating in a housing deficit of more than two million units, with nearly 61 per cent of urban households living in slums,” he said.