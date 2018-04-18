Kenya taps London Stock Exchange for dual listing

Fred Aminga and PSCU @PeopleDailyKe Kenya has tapped the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for dual listing in a move which could see companies list in both countries and attract further investment from UK.

Numerous businesses will be able to take advantage of dual listing for comparative advantage with access to two liquidity pools. Firms will leverage on the Kenyan investor base which understands the local business terrain and the investor pool in London which understands international aspirations.

The deal is expected to deepen direct foreign investment between Kenya and the UK providing a significant boast to increased local investments.

Speaking in UK after kicking off a five day-visit to the UK where he presided over the opening ceremony of the LSE, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the National Oil Company will dual list on both Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the LSE, a move that the Petroleum principal secretary Andrew Kamau said is expected to take effect next year.

President Uhuru said the agreement between LSE and the NSE for dual listing will increase business between Kenya and UK. He also said the LSE is also working with NSE on an initiative called the ‘elite programme’ to support SMEs.

The UK is a leading investor in Kenya with at least 220 British companies operating in Kenya running business valued at more than £2.7 billion (Sh388.2 billion).

The President, who was joined by the Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt and the LSE Group chairman Donald Brydon, said Kenya is open for business and offers the best investment opportunity in Africa.

“Kenya has just recorded the best improvement in ease of doing business. We are inviting more UK companies to invest in Kenya,” said the President. He said the business environment in Kenya is supported by a strong telecommunication network, a reformed regulatory framework and an efficient aviation network.

The President said London is a strong partner for Kenya’s economy and this was evident when Kenya’s sovereign bond was oversubscribed by more than seven times a few months ago.

“UK continues to be a valuable economic partner in Kenya’s socio-economic policies,” said the President. Brydon said the LSE is ready to partner with Kenya on the Big Four agenda especially in affordable housing through securitisation.

The President later attended a business forum that brought together British investors, Kenyan business leaders and government officials, in London, where he assured UK investors that Kenya’s business environment is stable and conducive for investment.

Some of the companies represented at the business forum included Diageo, Quantum Power, Tullow Plc, Arch Emerging Markets, Barclays, Finlay, TLG Group and Denham Capital, among others.