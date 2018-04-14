Affordable last minute April holiday ideas.

Maya Hayakawa

The holidays are nearly coming to an end and children are soon going back to school. The procrastinators, last minute planners and travel enthusiasts probably have lost all hope of having any break chill out plan.

It does not need to be that way. You still can pull off a super short holiday, full of fun activities, within these last weeks of April. Holidays don’t have to complicated, and in fact the best experiences often are the most simple.

Holidays are meant to be fun, memorable times with family and friends. Here are simple, amazing ideas on what you could do in the last two weeks left for the Spring holidays.

URBAN SAFARI CAMPING

For those who have not quite planned their holiday, or are running out of ideas, why not consider urban safari camping. it might present itself as a facade of contradiction… in practice however, its not so different from the conventional secluded bush camping.

This style of holiday-ing gives travellers an unparalleled intimacy with nature, all within proximity to the amenities the city offers thus combining the urban and nature experience. Try Nairobi tented camp.

It is the first and only tented camp inside the capital’s Nairobi National park. You will enjoy a tranquil getaway, with a days safari. It does not take too much planning for logistics either, as its only a couple of kilometres away from the city centre!

Give it a try, you would be surprised of just how much nature Nairobi has to offer, and it surely will be an experience you will never forget. This is also very possible to do over the weekend if it would be difficult to get some leave days off work.

GO FOR A PICNIC

You can decide to go for a picnic with family friends, colleagues or anyone for that matter and it will not cost you a whole lot! If you do not want to go full swing camping, that requires a lot of equipment and time, you can simply carry a few shucks, some pot locked lunch and a few drinks.

There are many places one can enjoy a simple picnic, Karura Forest, Nairobi National Park, Uhuru park, and Arboretum are just a few examples.

BE A LOCAL TOURIST

Too often, international or domestic tourists know a lot more about a city’s famous locations than local themselves. Be a local tourist instead! Its fun and pocket friendly.

Act like a complete tourist, ready to discover your hometown like never before. Focus on the absolute wonder, beauty and sheer awesomeness your city has to offer! You would be amazed at howe everything in a city you thought you knew inside out, could be completely new.

Have you ever taken a tour at some of the iconic and historic buildings like the KICC, or Karen Blixen? Do you now their history and understand why its such a landmark for the city?

How about the local markets? Have you tried the Giraffe centre, the crocodile farm, or the Elephant sanctuary? These are all suggestions we make for tourists. We say they are a must go to experience. Have we taken a chance to experience them ourselves?

VISIT THE FOREST

If you are up for a days drive and are an outdoorsy kind of person, then The Forest is the perfect place for you! And guess what, they are closed on Mondays except for Public holidays so you have no excuse.

Away from the daily hustle and bustle of the city, The forest offers a wide range of adventurous activities sure to tickle every unique taste.

From zip lining, to archery, paint balling, horse riding and even fly fishing, The Forest has it all. If you want a taste of all the activities, you can also opt to camp the night out. Just 45 minutes outside of Nairobi, The forest is also pocket friendly.

BOMAS OF KENYA

If you are cultured, then the Bomas Of Kenya would be a great choice for you. Bomas of Kenya seeks to celebrate and showcase Kenya’s culture, which includes its living styles, crafts, music, and of course, lots and lots of dancing!

You do not want to miss their exciting traditional dances and acrobatic shows which begins between 3:30pm to 5:15pm on weekends and public holidays.