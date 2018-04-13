KP commits to work with manufacturers

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Power (KP) has renewed its commitment to provide low energy costs to the manufacturing industries through optimising energy use and introduction of a flexible mix.

The move aims at increasing growth in the manufacturing sector by lowering the costs which will ultimately encourage investment and reduction in prices of locally manufactured goods.

In addition to energy audits, KP also committed to providing least-cost energy to industries through optimising the energy mix and investing in expanding and strengthening of the distribution network to improve the quality and reliability of power supply.

KP managing director and chief executive Ken Tarus said the company recognises efforts made by KAM in championing energy efficiency initiatives among its members.

“We are keen on partnering with manufacturing companies to keep the costs of energy low. We aim at providing least-cost energy to our industries by deferring non-effective commitments for intermittent renewables and introduce flexible generation in the mix,” said Tarus.

Tarus was speaking at the Kenya Sustainable Energy Day CEO’s forum organised by KAM ahead of the Energy Management Awards slated for today. He said the company will continue updating and automating its infrastructure to increase access to electricity.

“The company is committed to dispatching more renewable energy to maintain a low fuel cost charge and make the retail tariff competitive.

I believe that with the available opportunities, we will be able to work together to make Kenya a manufacturing hub for Africa,” he said.

In the last five years, the distribution network has expanded in size and capacity as a result of the various projects the company has undertaken.