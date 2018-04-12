Outcry as Nairobi’s JKIA parking fees increased to Sh500 per hour

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has drastically increased parking fees within Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for visitors. The new charges which have angered many motorists and taxi drivers picking and dropping passengers there, will rise by as much as 100 per cent.

For motorists picking and dropping travellers, it would cost them Sh100 to stay at the airport within 20 minutes, Sh250 between 20 minutes and 40 minutes, Sh350 between 40 minutes and an hour and Sh500 between an hour and two hours.

For those parking at the garage, Terminal Two, cargo area it would cost Sh100 within 30 minutes, Sh150 between 30 minutes and an hour, Sh200 for between one hour and two hours while it would cost Sh300 to park between two and four hours and Sh1,000 above 24 hours for salon cars.

Those driving salon cars will now be charged Sh400 for parking between four and eight hours, Sh500 for between eight and 12 hours, Sh750 for between 12 and 24 hours.

The same applies for trucks and buses. It would now cost Sh1,000 for one to have a car unclamped and replace a lost ticket, a notice added. In the past KAA has been charging Sh60 in the first hour, while long-term parking attracted Sh600 per day of 24 hours.

The move was announced in new rates mounted within the airport on Tuesday and is aimed at checking on idleness, officials at JKIA said. “No vehicles shall be allowed to stay in the drop off and pick up zone for two hours. Vehicles staying longer than two hours shall be penalised,” read the notice.

Efforts to reach KAA management for comment bore no fruit as managing director Johnny Anderson and senior KAA officials were understood to be locked in meetings for most part of the day.