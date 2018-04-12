Arab Bank agrees to support Kenya’s development agenda

DPPS

The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has agreed to increase funding to key areas to enable Kenya to implement the “Big Four” agenda in the next five years.

Acting director Tigan Najeh said the fund’s team would soon meet Kenyan officials to discuss priority areas. He said the fund was keen to assist Kenya achieve its goals in food production and healthcare.

“I am happy with the level of co-operation with Kenya and we are keen to extend it to more projects,” Najeh said during a meeting with Kenyan delegation led by Deputy President William Ruto at the bank’s offices in Khartoum, Sudan. He said a team from the fund will visit Nairobi to discuss issues of delayed and upcoming projects in order to fast-track them.

“We are open to increase funding to Kenya. We are also open to establish new ones,” he said. Najeh said the fund is financing agriculture and healthcare projects in Kenya to a tune of Sh6 billion.

The bank will use Sh1.6 billion to construct and equip key hospitals such as Kenyatta National Hospital, Kisii Cancer Centre and Rongai Hospital.

Other projects to benefit from the bank include the energy sector’s rural electrification programmes, construction of roads, irrigation and water projects.

Ruto said the funding of the projects would go a long way in ensuring the success of the government’s “Big Four” agenda – manufacturing, healthcare, housing and food security. “As a country we have prioritised four key areas in the next five years among them is universal healthcare.

We are happy that you are giving us support in some of our priority sectors,” said the Deputy President. Ruto identified projects that will also benefit from the BADEA’s financial assistance as Garissa sewerage project and Nuno-Modogashe road in Garissa County.

Others are Bura Irrigation Project, Rural Electrification project, Oloitoktok Water and Sewarage project and the Gilgil machinery project.