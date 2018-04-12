Mini-budget cuts projects spending by Sh41 billion

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

The National Treasury has made drastic reductions on financing projects to provide funds for striking university lecturers and doctors who have also given a strike notice.

In a supplementary budget tabled in the National Assembly yesterday, Treasury Cabinet secretary (CS) Henry Rotich has reduced money set aside for development budget by Sh 40.8 billion in the current financial year (2017/18) to cater for recurrent expenditure which has increased by Sh 23.2 billion.

Rotich has allocated Sh16 billion to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to cater for the employment of teachers, who are part of the 88,000 teachers who include 68,000 interns who will start earning allowances this financial year.

In the document submitted to the National Assembly yesterday by the Leader of Majority, Aden Duale, areas that will be hit hard by the development expenditure adjustments include the Interior and Coordination ministry which loses Sh 2.8 billion and vocational Training Sh 3.2 billion.

The department of the university education has gained Sh5.7 billion which will be used to cater for the implementation of collective bargaining agreements between the State and the striking dons. To achieve this, the department has lost Sh 1.3 billion meant for development spending.

Basic education is the main beneficiary as Sh 1.9 billion for recurrent spending with much of the funds going towards paying for teachers’ allowances.

The department has, however, had its development kitty increased by Sh 2.6 billion. Development vote The health sector will receive Sh18.1 billion much of which will go towards settling of salaries and allowances of the doctors who have indicated their intention to down their tools.

On the development vote, Rotich has slashed the budget by Sh 641 million. The department of Planning and Statistics which is in the process of preparing for the census has been allocated Sh 4.65 billion for development and Sh 445 million for recurrent spending.

The Transport and Infrastructure ministry has gained tremendously with Sh15 billion set aside for development and a further Sh2 billion allocated for recurrent expenditure.

In the current financial year, Treasury has been forced to review the national budget after Kenya Revenue Authority failed to meet targets in projected tax collection, and last year’s prolonged electioneering. In March, Rotich said the government is experiencing a revenue shortfall of Sh70 billion for financial year ending June 30.

The CS said his ministry would introduce austerity measures affecting operational budgetary allocation like travel, entertainment, but said some development projects can await allocation in the next financial year (2018/19).

“The austerity measures will cut across the two levels of government (counties and national government),” he said. This fiscal year, the national government’s recurrent expenditure had increased to Sh942.3 billion from Sh858.1 billion during 2016/17 financial year to cater for increased salaries and wages for civil servants.

While the allocation for development expenditure decreased from Sh817.9 billion to Sh636.02 billion. This will be the second supplementary budget this fiscal year. The first supplementary budget was tabled in September last year ahead of the repeat presidential vote in October.

It realised Sh12 billion for the repeat poll, Sh22 billion for free day secondary education that was set for January this year and Sh6.7 billion for the monthly stipend for the elderly that kicked off last month.

In the mini-budget tabled yesterday, other agencies that have their recurrent vote increased include, National Intelligence Service (Sh 2.2 billion), Judiciary (Sh1.3 billion), Presidency (Sh 1 billion) and the Interior and Coordination ministry (Sh 4 billion).

The Department of Defence has been allocated Sh 9 billion. Parliament which has lost Sh 1.1 billion for development which means its ongoing projects will stall.

The department of special programmes will lose Sh 1.1 billion meaning no funds have been set aside to cater for food shortages which would arise from the impeding rain shortages in parts of the country.

The department of the ICT has lost Sh 1.2 billion, Sports ministry will loss Sh 1.2 billion meaning that the ongoing refurbishment of stadia will stall. The department of Energy will loses Sh 7.5 billion, the department of Agriculture development kitty has been trimmed by Sh 4.1 billion.

The Auditor General’s office allocations for development have been reduced by Sh 128.4 million, Water sector reduced by Sh 1 billion and the Ministry of Environment Sh 569 million. Others are Lands and Physical Planning Sh 765 million and the department of Natural Resources Sh 463 million.