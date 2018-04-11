Kenyans keep appliances beyond lifespan

Fred Aminga @faminga

Sentimental attachments and uniqueness of household appliances has forced 70 per cent of Kenyans keep the goods beyond their life span.

According to a research by online retailer Jumia Kenya, these consumers continue using appliances paying for redundancies and inefficiencies that come with old age.

This comes even as the market for consumer appliances is rising in the region with refrigeration and cooking gadgets remaining main industry targets, as coffee machines, juice extractors, water dispensers and mini ovens report increased growth following increased imports and reduced costs.

The report reveals that key considerations for replacing kitchen appliances are new technologies, damages and end of life.

“Seventeen per cent of households admitted to replacing home appliances in less than three years because of new market trends while 13 per cent of households said they changed appliances in a span of four to seven years,” says the report.

Despite all this, manufacturers in recent years have faced shortage of material to keep pace with increasing consumption rates, but easier acquisition concerns have been raised pushing reductions in the service lifetime.

“Our survey shows that people keep large home appliances like refrigerators for as long as possible – often up to 10 years or more”, said Jumia head of home and living appliances, Benard Kimutai. He said knowing the life expectancy of appliances helps to effectively manage household budget.