Red tape blamed for ‘shortage’ of fertiliser

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has blamed bureaucracy for the delays in distribution of subsidised fertiliser, especially in the agriculture-rich Rift Valley region.

Committee chairman Adan Haji dismissed reports of shortage of subsidised fertiliser, saying thousands of bags were lying uncollected in many depots. He said the committee had established that there are many stocks of DAP fertiliser despite numerous complaints of a shortage of the commodity.

Haji was speaking after a fact-finding tour, which saw the committee visit Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in Nakuru.

Although NPK fertiliser which is currently available can be used as a substitute for DAP, the committee learnt that farmers were reluctant to purchase this particular product because of lack of information.

The committee called on the management of the depots to fast-track dispatch of the fertiliser to farmers. It established that fertiliser that was supposed to be sold to farmers during the last crop season was still in stock.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri who had earlier registered displeasure at the manner farmers were being handled said fertiliser in Kabatini area of the Constituency was being sold at between Sh2,300 and Sh2,600.

He urged the government to lower the price of NPK fertiliser as a way of encouraging farmers to purchase it instead of DAP. Kephis managing director Jeniffer Kimani called on farmers to ensure they enlist the help of Kephis officers whenever they want to ascertain the quality of seeds sold to them.