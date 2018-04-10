Stima sacco records tremendous growth

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Increased growth on the loan portfolio, lending reforms and improved liquidity contributed to Stima Sacco’s increased dividends payout of Sh1.98 billion in 2017 compared to Sh1.16 billion paid in 2016.

The sacco has also announced a 12 per cent interest rebate to its shareholders for the same period. The increase in dividend comes at a time when most saccos issued a profit warning to stakeholders.

Stima Sacco chief executive Chris Useki said following the good performance, the sacco will retain Sh560 million in 2017 of the net appropriation, up from Sh490 million in 2016, to strengthen its reserves and cushion the business.

Useki said the sacco posted a surplus before tax of Sh644 million which represent 17.7 per cent up from Sh547 million in 2016. During this period membership grew from 87,510 in 2016 to 103,748 in 2017.

The sacco turnover increased from Sh3.4 billion in 2016 to Sh4 billion in the year under review, representing an 18 per cent growth.

Stima Sacco chairman Albert Mugo attributed the impressive performance to an aggressive growth on the loan portfolio, lending reforms and improved liquidity.

“We registered a Sh2.89 billion increase in deposits from Sh 19.02 billion in 2016 to Sh 21.91 billion,” said Mugo. Lending increased by 10 per cent from Sh21 billion in 2016 to Sh23 billion. The sacco balance sheet grew by Sh4.18 billion or 17 per cent to stand at Sh28.5 billion up from Sh24.5 billion in 2016.