Nissan eyes region with Kenya plant

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Nissan Group of Africa has announced plans to start vehicle assembling in Kenya as the Japanese carmaker seeks to capitalise on the growing demand for new vehicles in the region.

The proposed assembly plant, to be put up at a cost of Sh2 billion, is however, dependent on government’s approval which if finalised in time will see the dealer have an operational assembly line as early as end of 2019.

Nissan said last week that it will submit a proposal to the government once market studies and due diligence assessments are complete.

It is believed that Nissan executives are considering processing their vehicles at plants owned by Isuzu East Africa, Associated Vehicle Assemblers, owned by Simba Corp and Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) – a venture between the Kenyan government, Toyota Tsusho Corp and Al-Futtaim Group.

Once complete, the company said the facility will feed Eastern Africa market. Nissan joins the likes of Volkswagen (VW) which reopened its assembly plant in the country in December 2016 after mothballing the Thika facility for 40 years.

The VW local plant, in which the Kenya government has a 35 per cent stake had targeted to assemble 1,000 cars annually from January 2017 and will offer more than 300 direct jobs to Kenyans.

VW’s first locally-assembled Polo Vivo brand will retail at Sh1.6 million inclusive of Value Added Tax, which also comes with aggregated Sh99,000 maintenance charge fee yearly.

Swedish brand, Volvo, French car maker, Peugeot among other car brands have started local production with a target to reap from the growing industry. Other brands like Toyota which started assembling some brands in Kenya in 2015 as well as Isuzu East Africa are believed to be eyeing regional expansions.

In December 2017, Isuzu EA said it will enter Rwanda in 2018, a market that will also serve Burundi, with discussions to pick a new dealer for the two markets believed to be nearing completion.