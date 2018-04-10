Uhuru picks team to drive ‘Big Four’ agenda

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has picked a team to spearhead implementation of his “Big Four” action plan. The team comprises National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and the Leaders of Majority in the National Assembly and Senate Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen.

Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju, who has been co-opted into cabinet on a need-basis, has also been roped in to be the liaison between the party’s parliamentary group and the Cabinet when full implementation of the blueprint is rolled out.

Chief of Staff in the Office of the President Nzioka Waita said the final detailed implementation plan for the “Big Four’ agenda will be unveiled to the public before the reading of the 2018/19 national budget in June. He said as it delivers on the action plan, the government will focus on five major enablers.

“These include, creation of fiscal space, reforming of the public-private partnerships’ legal and operational regime, alignment of the TVET curricula to respond to the manufacturing sector needs, digitisation of key processes and governance,” Waita said in a series of tweets.

He said Duale and Murkomen will drive the legislative agenda in Parliament by ensuring there is bipartisan support for policy reforms on the floor of their respective Houses.

“Tuju will provide liaison between Jubilee Party Parliament Group and the Cabinet,” Waita explained. Rotich will chair the budget alignment meetings to ensure there is consonance between the aspirations of the four pillars and the financing needs.

He said implementation of each of the pillars will be chaired by the line cabinet secretary (s). They will be assisted by cabinet sub-committee convened under the stewardship of Deputy President William Ruto before reporting back to the full Cabinet. Uhuru unveiled the “Big Four” agenda in November last year.