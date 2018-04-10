Why transparency is key for cash transfer service

Kenya’s mobile money transfer world is about to change – and for the better. Airtel and Safaricom subscribers will from today seamlessly transfer money across the two networks at no charge after completion of a two-month interoperability pilot.

This is the best news for millions of mobile phone subscribers who, for more than a decade since the advent of mobile cash services, have suffered the inconvenience of not only complex but also expensive across network cash services. Interoperability expands the reach for mobile services to more subscribers.

Money sent to different networks would not reflect in the recipient’s mobile money wallet as evidence for the transaction due to lack of connectivity between the networks. A cross-network senders and recipients were forced to use a text notification code to withdraw the cash.

What’s more, the money would be reversed if not withdrawn within seven days, as opposed to on-net transfers that came without any caveats. Mobile money interoperability will not just bring convenience.

It will drive financial inclusion further and create a sophisticated mobile money system that can only grow the services that mobile money wallets can do. It will also give other operators a fighting chance and avert a monopoly.

Removing the cost means, each operator will find a way of charging customers within its own ecosystem. Safaricom controls 80.8 per cent of mobile money subscribers, followed by Equitel Money at 6.8 per cent, Mobikash 6.3 per cent, Airtel Kenya 5.8 per cent, and Mobile Pay 0.3 per cent, according to Communication Authority of Kenya.

It is easy to know who is gaining and losing in this deal. Telkom Kenya’s recently launched T-Cash should also work to join the network to ensure that Kenya’s mobile money market is truly integrated.

Mobile number portability (MNP) – where users could switch networks but retain their numbers – has failed to take off due to technical issues.

However, it appears being a service, as opposed to number identity, money services have surmounted that huddle and could as well open ways of retrying MNP. When the two main operators finally roll out the interoperability, the integration must be as transparent as possible.

Such that users will not be slapped with hidden charges or hitches as the various operators flex muscle to frustrate rival’s customers.

The technical warfare is very evident in call termination, where at times operators block calls from rival networks, causing anguish among users.

Some are forced to port to avoid the call-drop inconveniences. If such a thing were to happen in mobile money transfer, it would result in disastrous consequences. Imagine, for a moment, a situation where you send money and the text notification is blocked for some time from getting to the recipient or sender. It will delay payments and many other transactions.

This will defeat the logic of interoperability, which is expected to level the playing field for both service providers and consumers. And, finally, some word of caution.

With two systems working together, the chances of technical hitches will be high. So Airtel and Safaricom must invest in strong networks to support the increased transaction and have a joint team to man the system 24/7. Fraudsters, too, are watching. The writer is the Managing Editor of BusinessToday (www.businesstoday.co.ke). Email: [email protected]