Banks failure to diversify revenue streams bites profits

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Most commercial banks operating in Kenya have not diversified their revenue streams as had been advised by Central Bank to avoid depending on interest income, a study by Exotix Capital indicates.

The failure to diversify their revenue streams largely contributed to the decline in banks’ profitability last year – a scenario which basically hinged on interest rate charges to soar-up their profits.

According to Exotix Capital, only four out of 43 commercial banks reported increased after-tax profits mainly due to interest rates capping. More striking was the profits posted by the four banks were low compared to what they used to post before the capping law.

National Bank of Kenya posted a 486.7 per cent rise in after-tax profit, while Equity Group Holdings posted 10.3 per cent, Co-operative Bank and NIC reported an after-tax profit of 4.4 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively for the period. Notable during the period was the rising level of the Non-performing loans (NPLs) across all banks.

Faith Mwangi, analysts with Exotix Capital, said the industry’s NPL ratio rose to 10.6 per cent in 2017 from 9.1 per cent in 2016, which was the highest level in the last decade.

Mwangi said slow government payments, challenging business environment which affected cash flows and ability to service loans and extended political campaigns contributed to low profitability.

A comparative analysis of income generated from the banks’ income streams shows that most banks still relied on interest rates income to generate profits.

A greater proportion of their income from non-interest and fee-based sources. Mwangi said the 2017 financial sector return on equity (ROE) was at 16.1 per cent, as expected.

“Industry Earnings Per Share was 1.9 per cent below our expectations on average. Key outliers were Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) (15 per cent below forecast) and Equity Bank (11 per cent above forecasts),” said Mwangi.

Barclays and Equity Group recorded on average 25 per cent lower than expected provision charges, while KCB and NIC recorded on average 23 per cent higher than expected provisions.

NPL ratios were in line with expectation at an average 7.5 per cent – notably higher than historical levels. “Asset quality, interest rate cap and capital adequacy were key factors.

With the overall sector NPL ratio at a decade-high of 10.6 per cent and coverage at a decade-low of 34.5 per cent, capital erosion was expected,” she said.