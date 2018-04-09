Relief as government distributes fertiliser

@reubenmwambingu

The government has released one million bags of subsidised fertiliser to farmers across the country while at the same time cautioned unscrupulous maize traders against exploiting producers.

The announcement is music to the ears of hundreds of farmers upcountry who have for the past couple of weeks complained of delays in the distribution of fertiliser even as rains began pounding across the country.

Speaking at a fertiliser manufacturing plant in Bonje area where he supervised the loading of fertiliser bags onto six trucks, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri assured that by the end of next week, all regions will have received the fertiliser.

He said that by last week 961,960 bags had already been released for distribution to farmers.

“We have so far released one million bags of fertiliser. That leaves 193,000 bags for distribution,” said Kiunjuri.

The CS said around 30,000 bags of the commodity are released for distribution to farmers daily.

“This means in the next five days, all these stores will be cleared and the last batch of 193,000 bags will have left Mombasa for different destinations across the country.”

At the same event, Kiunjuri warned unscrupulous traders who are exploiting local farmers by buying maize from them at cheap prices to sell to the National Cereals and Produce Board for handsome profits.

Maize imports

He said that such traders, who are also believed to be importing maize from neighbouring countries,will not be given room to continue thriving on conmanship by pretending to act as middlemen between farmers and the NCPB.

“Armed with knowledge that smallholder farmers have limited capacity to supply NCPB, unscrupulous traders are taking advantage and buying maize at between Sh2,100 and Sh 2,200 per 90kg bags to sell to our stores at about Sh3,400,” said the CS.

A similar situation, he said, is replicated in sale of subsidised fertiliser where virtually 30 per cent of the subsidised fertiliser goes to unscrupulous traders.

As part of the plan to cut them out of the chain of distribution, the CS said the government will now ensure that all farmers across the country, undergo mandatory vetting and subsequent registration with the NCPB before allowing them to sell maize to the board.

He said the government will not allow farmers from other countries to hijack the government subsidy programme which is driven by taxpayers’ money to empower local producers.

“We have already agreed that we are going to vet and register farmers. We will have to go to the farm so that they show us where they harvested the maize. Otherwise, we are not going to receive any maize from farmers who are not vetted,” said Kiunjuri .

Take advantage

“We are not going to be arm-twisted to allow unscrupulous traders to take advantage of the government.”

Come next harvest, Kiunjuri warned that any farmer who will not have registered with the NCPB will see their produce rejected.

“And if you are not registered, you are not going to receive subsidies from government either. This is for their best interest of our poor farmers,” he said.

