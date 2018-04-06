Britam rolls out new investment product

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Britam has launched a unit-linked investment product which offers customers the opportunity to earn high returns while providing them with life insurance cover.

‘Imarika’ offers returns of between eight and 12 per cent and allows investors to invest with as little as Sh1,000 with subsequent top-ups of any amounts, depending on one’s saving ability.

Britam Holdings Plc Group managing director, Benson Wairegi, said the company’s 2016-2020 strategic plan dubbed “Go for Gold” said Imarika is based on innovation and was developed in response to the needs of the market.

“The product targets Kenyans who seek to invest in low-risk ventures, but high interest earning instruments at a time when investors are looking for alternative investment platforms outside the traditional insurance products.

Imarika also empowers the customer to manage their investments under very flexible terms,” said principal executive director business Stephen Wandera.

Speaking during the launch of the plan, Wandera said the fund invests in quality interest bearing securities and other short-term market instruments and ensures risks are managed while preserving the initial capital.

The investment also guarantees one a free life insurance cover of Sh50,000 and interest is not subjected to withholding tax. An investor is also allowed to apply for tax relief if the policy is 10 years old or more.