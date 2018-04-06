Ouko team poke holes in NHIF’s expenditure

Auditor General has revealed gaps in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) 2015/2016 financial statement. Edward Ouko says as reported in the year 2014/2015 and prior years, NHIF engaged a local firm to construct a multi-storey car park at a contract sum of Sh909.7 million.

He, however, says in the latest report that the contract sum was later revised upwards to Sh1.28 billion, representing approximately 30 per cent above the original contract sum and the park was to be completed in August 2003.

“Although records available indicate that the car park was completed in 2008 at a total cost of Sh3.3 billion, a further amount of Sh626.6 million and Sh 4.7 million was incurred in 2009/2010 and 2010/2011 respectively on the Park increasing its total expenditure to, Sh3,97 billion as at June 2011,” Ouko noted.

These variations, he added, resulted in an increase of approximately 337 per cent over and above the original contract sum. The Auditor General further observed that in 2013/2014, the escalation of costs of the Car Park by 337 per cent over and above the original cost had not been justified.

Ouko said that although the issue had been discussed by the Public Investment Committee (PIC), no action has been taken on the committee’s recommendations as per the 19th report.

The PIC report recommended that the Director of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigate the project and prefer charges against all those found culpable.