KNH grapples with Sh820m maternity cash loss

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) lost Sh826 million over non-payment of National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and free maternity programme funds, Auditor General report has revealed.

The Edward Ouko’s (inset) report for the year ended June 30, 2016, says the hospital incurred a loss of Sh415 million relating to free maternity after the government failed to reimburse the fund.

“The government through the Ministry of Health issued a letter in relation to free maternity where every delivery and the hospital receive Sh17,500 per delivery,” the report indicated.

It reveals that Kenyatta, being a referral hospital, receives complicated maternal referrals whose cost is high but reimbursement remains static. In the same period, KNH lost Sh411 million following the failure by National Hospital Insurance Fund to remit after the hospital provided medical services to its members.

The hospital failed to review an August 2008 contract to treat NHIF members. Daily rebate rate of Sh2,400 for inpatient care was set to end in 2010 but was only increased last August, eight year later, to Sh4,000.

KNH has also been faulted for payment of Sh21 million legal fees without Attorney General approval and no explanation was given over the breach.

Another Sh6.3 million was lost after the hospital quest to provide hot water in the Kenyatta Prime Care Centre (Private Wing) flopped. The Sh6.3 million hot water system, installed by Wilken Solar, worked for five months before it broke down.

Other loophole noted by the Auditor General was on the installation of Hospital Management Information Systems. Sh31.9 million was paid to systems partners for its provision.