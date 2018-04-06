Chemelil Sugar action costs KRA Sh43.8 million

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) lost revenue worth Sh43.8 million after Chemelil Sugar Company indicated it exported sugar worth Sh256.4 million to South Sudan in 2008, a consignment that was later sold in the local market.

According to the Auditor General’s latest report – covering 2015/16 financial year, the move was irregular and contravened the VAT Act – forcing KRA to demand a sum of Sh43.8 million from the company in unremitted duties and penalties, which the company indicated was paid.

“It was, however, not satisfactorily explained how sugar consignments meant for export ended up being sold in the local market,” Edward Ouko said. In the report, Chemelil Sugar made a net loss of Sh767.5 million during 2015/16 financial year compared to Sh640.04 million in 2014/15.

The miller is one of the five state-owned sugar companies that are listed for privatisation. The other firms the government plans to sell 51 per cent stakes to strategic investors and reserve another 24 per cent for farmers and employees are Nzoia Sugar, South Nyanza Sugar Company, Muhoroni Sugar and Miwani Sugar.

The millers, with exception of Sony and Nzoia sugar factories, are in a dilapidated state and could be a hard sell. They are also highly indebted and the government has only agreed to waive a fraction of debts in a move that could leave investors with huge debt burdens.

Chemelil Sugar has a debt amounting to Sh5 billion, Nzoia Sugar Sh37 billion, Miwani Sugar Company (in receivership) Sh28 billion, Muhoroni Sugar Company (in receivership) Sh27 billion and Sony Sugar Company Sh3 billion.

Auditor General in a qualified statement said the company is technically insolvent after it was discovered that it had accumulated loss of Sh4.38 billion against a liability of Sh1.7 billion.

“Evidently the company is technically insolvent and its continued operations as a going concern is therefore dependent on financial support from the government trade payables and its bankers,” Ouko says in the report.

The report indicates the company has been slowly paying statutory liabilities due to KRA and Kenya Sugar Board on the due dates. “The management has included Sh1.039 billion, part of which Sh868.8 million of the liabilities in the trade and other payables balance,” the Auditor General disclosed.