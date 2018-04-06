Grabbers gobble up prime State property

Fred Aminga @faminga

The Auditor General has reported that the country is losing property worth billions of shillings fraudulently to private developers. In a scam exposed by the audit office, title deeds for several prime properties under the aegis of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) are now in public hands.

The sad news is that even despite the National Land Commission revoking the titles no action had been taken . This is even after Public Investment’s Committee recommendations over the years.

The audits for the year ended June 2016 shows that since the financial year 2014/2015, ownership documents for KCAA assets including housing units in Nyali Mombasa, 13 units in Bamburi in Mombasa and 87 acres of land at the East African School of Aviation, Nairobi, 132 acres at the Central Transmitting Station along Mombasa Road and Miritini Staff houses in Mombasa were not made available for audit.

The reports reveal that the first three properties were registered to individuals, while East African School of Aviation property was registered under several individuals indicating that KCAA could have lost the properties since it does not have the title deeds.

It also emerged that title deeds for several airports across the country are also not in the hands of KAA. These includes properties at the Eldoret International Airport, Kisumu International Airports, Wilson Airport, Ukunda and Manda airstrips.

The authority has since established that titles for Eldoret, Wilson and Ukunda were in the possession of lawyers. The Auditor General indicates in the latest report that a property in Malindi has been allocated to a church while another piece of land was allocated to a petroleum company.

Parts of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) which had been allocated to private developers have since been used to secure loans with the land as security.

The investor secured a Sh510 million bank loan after his company Transglobal Ltd was supposedly leased the parcel of land by the Commissioner of Land for 20 years, which was later increased by another 20 years, complete with an IR number allocated to the land.

In essence, this land belongs to the company and the owner can go ahead and secure the title deed for the land as his own. At a recent Public Investment Committee meeting, it emerged that a developer identified as Julian Wanjiku Njenga was supposedly allocated some 1.7 acres of land without the knowledge of KAA.

Audit reports indicate that around 2002, KAA discovered a group of people had purportedly obtained title deeds for 4,674 hectares where JKIA is situated. “The land was compulsorily acquired by the government on April 26, 1971 vide Notice No. 1105/1106 for development of the airport.”

However, despite court orders the developers namely Uungani Self-help Group and Mlolongo Brothers continued to sub-divide and sell the land.

The audit reports warn that in such cases it is not possible to determine the direction of such cases meaning that possibly the parcels of land could be as good as gone.