Kebs issues new rules for importation

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Bureau Standards (Kebs) wants all consolidators for both air and sea cargo to register before April 20 in order for their goods to be inspected under a new procedure.

The new procedure targets cargo containing a wide range of products or merchandise will now be inspected by both Kebs and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The cargo generally in small quantities or parcels belongs to several consignees. According to Kebs these importers pool or assemble together parcels to form one consignment which may be declared as belonging to one importer at the port of destination.

“All consolidators for both air and sea cargo are required to register with Kebs to have their goods inspected under this Route,” said Kebs managing director Charles Ongwae.

According to the new procedure, all consolidated cargo must be inspected in the country of supply by the Kebs appointed inspection agents and issued with a Certificate of Inspection (CoI) before shipment to Kenya.

Kebs has contracted five agencies to inspect goods destined to Kenya from across the globe under the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme.

The firms include Intertek International Ltd, China Certification and Inspection (Group) Inspection Ltd, Bureau Veritas and Société’ Generale de Surveillance SA at the point of origin before they are imported to the country.

This is aimed at ensuring all the goods imported to the country have met all Kenya’s standards or approved specifications.

Having been in operation since its launch in 2005, the PVoC programme has developed into a critical cog in Kenya’s international import trade with an average compliance rate of 96 per cent (for goods imported in the current financial year from July – December 2017).

The compliance has improved from 86.7 per cent in 2016 to 96 per cent in 2017. This means that the goods imported in Kenya with certificates of conformity (CoC) have a compliance rate of 96 per cent to Kenya Standards and/or specifications. The PVoC programme is thus instrumental in mitigating entry of sub-standard and counterfeit goods in Kenya.