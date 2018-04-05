Bourse reviews NSE-20, 25-member list

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

High market capitalisation, more than 10 per cent turnover, superior profitability and dividend record at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) pushed three companies into the new list of NSE-20 share index.

According to NSE board of directors, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Ltd, NIC Group Plc and NSE Plc have now been included in the NSE 20 share index, while CIC Insurance Group Ltd, Stanbic Holdings Plc and Sasini Plc have subsequently been removed.

“In line with global best practice, the NSE has reviewed the constituent counters of its NSE 20 and 25 Share Index, with effect from April 3, 2018,” NSE board said in a statement.

In the new listing, the NSE Plc has now replaced Housing Finance HF Group Plc in the NSE-25 share index. Companies in the NSE 20 share index are referred as a blue chip due to their superior profitability and dividend record.

Johnson Nderi, Head of Corporate Finance and Advisory at ABC Capital Ltd, explains that the NSE 20 share index is a price weight index calculated as a mean of the shares of 20 public, listed companies.

“The companies are selected based on their market performance during the period under review and for a company to appear in the trading activity measures weighed in the ratio need to be 4:3:2:1 for the market capitalisation 40 per cent, shares traded 30 per cent, deals/liquidity 20 per cent and turnover 10 per cent,” he said.

The firm must also have a free float of at least 20 per cent and a minimum market capitalisation of Sh20 million. “The NSE-25 share index is a market capitalisation weighted index designed to represent the performance of companies listed on NSE providing investors with a comprehensive and complementary benchmark to measure the performance of the Kenyan securities market,” the NSE statement said.