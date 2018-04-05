Congestion concern at Embakasi depot as business booms

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Delayed clearance of cargo threatens to choke the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi, Nairobi, clearing and forwarding agents have warned.

They said that the pile-up of uncollected consignments will get out of hand unless Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) move to improve on efficiency.

Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association chairman William Ojonyo said at least 10,000 containers are lying uncollected at the Embakasi facility. “Traffic of containers to ICD has significantly increased.

The ICD is relatively full. It has become a beehive of activity, a pale shadow of what it used to be. As at now we should be talking of more that 10,000 containers in the yard,” he said.

This situation, he said is dampening hopes of shippers who were looking forward to reaping big from the reduced cost of transport of containers through Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Kenya Railway Corporation has already issued public notices for shippers to speed up collection of their cargo so as to free up the facility.

Ojonyo attributed the delay in clearance of cargo at the ICD mainly to tedious container location exercise and prolonged physical verification.

He said it is not easy to locate containers at the depot since the Kilindini Waterfront Automated Terminal Operating System (KWATOS) has allegedly been disregarded.

KWATOS is an integrated system which allows the automation of key port areas, including container, conventional cargo, marine and ICD operations to ensure faster clearance of goods as well as reduce revenue leakages.

The Nairobi ICD can handle 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units per annum. Ojonyo also said that majority of cargo agents and shippers are unhappy with Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia’s directive for all un-nominated containers to be moved through SGR to the ICD, saying the move “is confusing the logistic chain”.

The cargo agents asked KRA and KPA to “avoid negative energy” and focus on improving efficiency to make SGR the preferred mode of transporting cargo from the Port of Mombasa.